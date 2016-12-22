Orvie August Kircher, age 89, of Sanborn, Minnesota died on December 21, 2016, at Garnette Gardens in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 29, 2016 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the St. Thomas Oratory, Sanborn, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Thomas Oratory, Sanborn, MN, on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:00 am.

The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at the Sanborn City Cemetery in Sanborn, Minnesota.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, Minnesota.

