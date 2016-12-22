City of Redwood Falls wants input about the community’s future

Every 20 years or so, the city of Redwood Falls likes to come up with a new plan for how the city’s future might succeed. The goal: put together a list of projects the city could work on to encourage folks to move to Redwood, and make life more productive and pleasant for the ones already here.

The last time a city-wide plan was developed for Redwood Falls was 1995, and many of the goals of that plan have already been achieved, such as the Redwood Area Community Center.

Now the city wants to move forward with some long-range goals and objectives to cover how Redwood Falls might develop between the years 2017 through 2035.

The most important part of the process is getting direct feedback from Redwood residents. The city is hosting a meeting to kick off the process on Jan. 10, 2017, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Redwood Area Community Center. Anyone interested in the future of Redwood Falls is welcome to present their views.

In addition, an online survey has been created for area residents to make their views known. It can be found at the city’s website, and at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RWF2035

For more information, contact Redwood Falls City Hall at 507-637-5755.

