Christmas forecast: Snow, sleet or rain — depending on where you are

Thunder on Christmas Day? Forecasters say it could happen this year, accompanied by either snow, sleet or rain — or a combination — depending on where you are in Minnesota. Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay says for the next couple weeks, Minnesota will be on the dividing line between winter weather in the west and above-normal temperatures to the east. He says precipitation will be above average, but “whether that’ll be in the form of rain or snow remains to be seen. It depends on how close those warmer temperatures get here.” As for January and February, Boulay says it looks like temperatures will be below normal.

