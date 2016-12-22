Boy dies after falling from water slide at closed WI Dells theme park

A boy is dead after falling from an outdoor water slide at a closed Wisconsin Dells theme park. The Lake Delton Police say it happened at the Mt. Olympus park at around 10:30 Wednesday night. Three juveniles entered a restricted area and climbed the slide. One of the kids tried to use a plastic sled to go down the slide. About halfway down, he got caught in snow and attempted to free himself. That’s when he slipped and fell about 35 feet to the ground. His name has not been released.

