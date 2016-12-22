Andrew Vogel, age 94, of Springfield, Minnesota died on December 20, 2016, at his home in Springfield, Minnesota.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 22, 2016 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home, Springfield Chapel and will continue on Friday from 9:30 am until 10:30 am at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Springfield, MN.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Springfield, MN, on Friday, December 23, 2016 at 10:30 am.

The clergy will be Father Phil Schotzko. Interment will be at the St. Raphael Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, MN.

Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield, Minnesota. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.

Andrew Vogel was born on July 8, 1922 to Andrew and Anna (Mader) Vogel in North Star Township, rural Springfield. He grew up in rural Springfield and attended country school and St. Raphael’s Catholic School. Andy served in the Army in the infantry during World War II in the North African Campaign. On August 25, 1954, he was united in marriage to Marie Turbes at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. He co-owned the Black and White Café and also worked at Ochs Brick and Tile until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of St. Boniface Society, KC’s, St. Raphael Catholic Church, and the Springfield Legion. Andy enjoyed fishing, outdoors, flowers, playing Tripoly, visiting, “preaching”, joking around, and hugs! He also enjoyed spending time at the airport with his friends, taking vacations, riding bike, watching Bandwagon and Fun Times, boxing, country, old time, and bluegrass music, driving his car, Watermelon Days parade, and visiting Rosella from 3-4 pm and Celie when possible. His grandson, Adam, and his “granddaughter” Mistie were very special to him and he was so proud of them.

Andrew is survived by his daughter Susanne (Susie) and husband Mark Ladd of Springfield; grandson Adam and wife Mistie Ladd of Springfield; sisters – Rosella Groebner of Springfield and Cecelia Wersal of Sleepy Eye; brothers-in-law – LeRoy Turbes of Willmar, Arnold Turbes of Springfield, and Melvin Polzin of Belview; sisters-in-law – Kathy Vogel of Sanborn and Marian Vogel of Janesville, WI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marie in 1994; brothers – Joseph, Leo, Frank, and Robert; sister Anne; and many in-laws.

